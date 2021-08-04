Competing in the Caf Champions League final has left Kaizer Chiefs playing catch-up in their preseason preparations for the 2021-22 season‚ coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Baxter‚ though‚ said he believes that even if the new-look Chiefs are a work in progress for their first few matches‚ but can still get a few results under the belt during that period‚ then they can be a combination to take notice of in the coming campaign.

Amakhosi lost 3-0 with 10 men to Al Ahly as the shock 2020-21 Champions league finalists on July 17.

That huge match – played late due to the challenges of Covid-19 – delayed Chiefs’ off-season break ahead of their return for the preseason to 2021-22. That also has delayed the process of assimilating Amakhosi’s platoon of new signings‚ and also of Baxter‚ returning for his second stint at the club‚ formulating and applying his potential game model for the season ahead.

But a Chiefs buoyed by signings‚ and the return of the coach who last won silverware before a six-season trophy drought, has still left the club’s supporters expectant of a dramatic improvement in 2021-22.