Khune (34)‚ in a torrid few years in his career‚ continued to battle injuries and form in the first part of last season‚ then-coach Gavin Hunt revealing he had a word with Chiefs’ talismanic keeper about his loss of hunger and love for the game. The ex-Bafana Bafana No 1 showed signs of improved form in the second part of 2020-21.

In Sunday’s penalties win against Orlando Pirates in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup‚ Khune pulled off one particularly striking save with his legs from Thembinkosi Lorch‚ and controlled his area with some of his old authority before being replaced by Petersen. Petersen made the decisive two saves in the shoot-out.

“The goalkeeper-coach‚ Lee‚ is in Sweden at the moment. His wife is giving birth‚ so he was on Zoom with all the goalkeepers‚” Baxter said‚ asked about Khune and Petersen’s performances against Pirates.

“And what he told the goalkeepers I can share with you – he told them that Kaizer Chiefs have got four No 1s. And they are fighting – they can be a no 4 one day and playing the next.

“And we are blessed. I mean you saw Brandon’s performance when he came on.

“‘Itu was more like the Itu who I know from before – his distribution‚ his shot-stopping and his agility.