SA under-23 coach David Notoane’s future hangs in the balance

“We don’t employ coaches on a permanent basis so what is going to happen is that he must submit a report and the technical committee will make a call.

“I am going to schedule a meeting with himd.”

Notoane said at the beginning of his engagement he was asked by Safa to qualify the team for the Olympics and he feels he has done his job‚ even though the team didn’t get the desired results in Tokyo.

“I have done what I was brought in to do‚ which was to qualify the team and take it to Tokyo. I agree we didn’t perform the way we wanted in Tokyo. Going forward‚ one has to review the process and conditions of engagements‚ which are not conducive to doing justice to the expectations of the country.

“As coaches we are judged by results and the results don’t warrant me to continue‚ but that is a decision for Safa to take. That decision rests with technical committee‚ but the investment in terms of experience is there. I will submit the technical report to the technical committee and hear from them. I don’t know if I will be required for the next camp.”

Notoane said things have to change at Safa House for him to consider continuing coaching the team.

“Things have to radically change for me to continue because I don’t want to continue serving as the national under-23 coach while at the same time working at Sundowns because it is demanding.

“Also it doesn’t do justice the national cause and for me to meet expectations because the times you have available to yourself to monitor players and be hands on is not there.