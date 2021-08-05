Soccer

Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
05 August 2021 - 23:51
Insiders told TimesLIVE late on Thursday night that the two clubs had agreed terms with Percy Tau, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns player only having to sign on the dotted line on Friday to complete the deal.
Image: Brighton & Hove Albion

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has pulled off the biggest coup on the continent after signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Percy Tau.

Mosimane has been hinting at signing a big name for weeks, but few actually believed that he would convince the English-based star to join his all-conquering Egyptian powerhouse, even after days of speculation.

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday]," the insider, who is close to developments, told TimesLIVE.

Tau is believed to have been convinced by Mosimane's ambition to continue to conquer the continent in the Champions League and return to the Club World Cup for another attempt at the global showpiece.

Tau joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 in a drawn out five-month transfer saga.

The star from Witbank was expected to earn up R65m from the deal‚ easily surpassing any previous fee for a South African footballer and going some way to recouping the profligate spending of owner Patrice Motsepe over the past few years.

Tau spent a few years in Belgium but was recalled to England where he did not set the scene alight as he did in the former country.

He will now be reunited with Mosimane, a man who knows him very well from their days together at Sundowns, and who could get the best out of him after he spent months on the sidelines at Brighton.

