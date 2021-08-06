Soccer

Good move or downgrade? — Fans weigh in on Percy Tau reuniting with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 August 2021 - 10:30
Percy Tau could soon be on his way to Egypt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Football fans are licking their lips at the prospect of Percy Tau reuniting with former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

Mosimane, who coached Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns, is set to pull off one of the biggest coups on the continent by bringing the Brighton & Hove Albion star to Egypt.

Insiders told TimesLIVE late on Thursday night the two clubs had reached an agreement for Tau, and all that remains is for the star to sign on the dotted line.

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” the insider, who is close to developments, told TimesLIVE.

Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and spent several months on loan in Belgium.

He recently scored his first goal for the English club, netting a stunner in a 3-1 pre-season friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the news of Tau’s move, with many predicting he would bring more glory to the Egyptian giants.

Some said it was a downgrade for the “Lion of Judah” and he should stay in Europe.

