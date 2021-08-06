Good move or downgrade? — Fans weigh in on Percy Tau reuniting with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly
Football fans are licking their lips at the prospect of Percy Tau reuniting with former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.
Mosimane, who coached Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns, is set to pull off one of the biggest coups on the continent by bringing the Brighton & Hove Albion star to Egypt.
Insiders told TimesLIVE late on Thursday night the two clubs had reached an agreement for Tau, and all that remains is for the star to sign on the dotted line.
“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” the insider, who is close to developments, told TimesLIVE.
Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and spent several months on loan in Belgium.
He recently scored his first goal for the English club, netting a stunner in a 3-1 pre-season friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Fans flooded social media with reactions to the news of Tau’s move, with many predicting he would bring more glory to the Egyptian giants.
Some said it was a downgrade for the “Lion of Judah” and he should stay in Europe.
Percy Tau deserves more game time and his move to AL ahly will definitely guarantee him that. The boy is a big player for big games and I'm sure he will score his second FIFA Club world cup goal. pic.twitter.com/jxwHfrMPZL— Champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) August 6, 2021
Announce the release of our star boy Percy Tau 🌟 he needs to go and get game time.— TSHILIDZI MAGADA (@tshili_magada) August 6, 2021
Percy Tau to AL Ahly?— Busani Mtalana ️🌟 (@Busani_MtalanaM) August 6, 2021
No No No Lion of Judah deserve better than that. pic.twitter.com/xu5dB0Gopa
People are actually looking at the Percy Tau loan to Al Ahly as a downgrade for the player! Actually it’s not, Al Ahly is a much bigger team compared to Brighton, they are playing #CAFCL football, they are going to the club world cup plus Tau is guaranteed a trophy at Al Ahly.🤷🏾♂️— uBaba_ka_uZenokuhle 🙃 (@sol_mhlongo) August 6, 2021
That Percy Tau loan will bring lots of attention to Pitso as a coach by the Europeans. He has proved he is a great coach & now raising his hand on their players is wise. All the best to the DUO at Al Ahly.— Papa Khumo (@ShaneLehumo) August 6, 2021
Al Ahly will make Percy Tau the man we know he is with Pitso by his side. We will see our own Messi doing most for team of the century— DIPRO_SA2 🇿🇦 (@dipro_sa2) August 6, 2021
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dERDt1Vw4a
Percy Tau should not agree. That move would be a down grade! pic.twitter.com/l448b7ArvG— Best (@khwalo91) August 6, 2021
@KaizerChiefs Percy Tau is willing to move back to Africa. 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/5M7RjHNTQB— PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter) August 6, 2021