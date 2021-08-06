PODCAST | Jele unplugged

Soccer

06 August 2021 - 13:20 By Bareng Batho-Kortjaas and Paige Muller
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match against Golden Arrows on January 20 2020 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Happy Jele and Orlando Pirates have been tighter than tongue and saliva, together since 2006.

Hear him talk about his highs and lows at Bucs, recovering from suffering tennis score defeats, being sidelined for a year, signing a new contract and the influence on Mandla Ncikazi.

All of it on this week’s episode of SportsLIVE with BBK

