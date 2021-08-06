SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Jele unplugged
06 August 2021 - 13:20
Happy Jele and Orlando Pirates have been tighter than tongue and saliva, together since 2006.
Hear him talk about his highs and lows at Bucs, recovering from suffering tennis score defeats, being sidelined for a year, signing a new contract and the influence on Mandla Ncikazi.
All of it on this week’s episode of SportsLIVE with BBK:
