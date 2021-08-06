POLL | Is Percy Tau’s move to Al Ahly a good one?

Percy Tau's name dominated the Twitter trends list on Friday amid a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The star is set to reunite with Pitso Mosimane, who coached Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Insiders told TimesLIVE late on Thursday night that Mosimane's club had reached an agreement with British side Brighton & Hove Albion, and all that remains is for the star to sign on the dotted line.

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” the insider, who is close to developments, told TimesLIVE.

Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and spent some time on loan in Belgium.

He recently scored his first goal for the English club, netting a stunner in a 3-1 preseason friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.