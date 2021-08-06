Soccer

POLL | Is Percy Tau’s move to Al Ahly a good one?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 August 2021 - 13:00
Will Bafana Bafana star forward Percy Tau regret a move to Egypt?
Image: Gallo Images

Percy Tau's name dominated the Twitter trends list on Friday amid a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The star is set to reunite with Pitso Mosimane, who coached Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Insiders told TimesLIVE late on Thursday night that Mosimane's club had reached an agreement with British side Brighton & Hove Albion, and all that remains is for the star to sign on the dotted line.

“The deal is expected to be wrapped up tomorrow [on Friday],” the insider, who is close to developments, told TimesLIVE.

Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 and spent some time on loan in Belgium.

He recently scored his first goal for the English club, netting a stunner in a 3-1 preseason friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Fans had mixed reactions to news of Tau’s move, with many predicting he would bring more glory to the Egyptian giants.

Some said it was a downgrade for the “Lion of Judah” and he should stay in Europe.

