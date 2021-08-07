Ex-Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande joins ambitious Sekhukhune

Willard Katsande has expressed his pleasure at joining an ambitious outfit in promoted DStv Premiership team Sekhukhune United, who he says have assembled a competitive squad for the 2021-22 season.

Having been released from 10 years serving Kaizer Chiefs with distinction, the 35-year-old, no-holds-barred Zimbabwean defensive midfielder was announced among five more signings by Limpopo team Sekhukhune on Friday evening.

The others were the energetic left-back Cheslyn Jampies from Baroka FC, centreback Justice Chabalala form Orlando Pirates, midfielder Blessing Sarupinda from Cape United in Zimbabwe and goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata from Zambia’s Zesco United.

“It’s a real opportunity for me to play in a different environment. And I’m not just coming here to add numbers — I’m here to compete,” Katsande said.

“The team has shown good love and support, so all I want to do is repay them with my 100% commitment.