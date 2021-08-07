Soccer

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande joins ambitious Sekhukhune

07 August 2021 - 10:39 By Marc Strydom
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande has signed for Sekhukhune United.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande has signed for Sekhukhune United.
Image: Sekhukhune United/Twitter

Willard Katsande has expressed his pleasure at joining an ambitious outfit in promoted DStv Premiership team Sekhukhune United, who he says have assembled a competitive squad for the 2021-22 season.

Having been released from 10 years serving Kaizer Chiefs with distinction, the 35-year-old, no-holds-barred Zimbabwean defensive midfielder was announced among five more signings by Limpopo team Sekhukhune on Friday evening.

The others were the energetic left-back Cheslyn Jampies from Baroka FC, centreback Justice Chabalala form Orlando Pirates, midfielder Blessing Sarupinda from Cape United in Zimbabwe and goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata from Zambia’s Zesco United.

“It’s a real opportunity for me to play in a different environment. And I’m not just coming here to add numbers — I’m here to compete,” Katsande said.

“The team has shown good love and support, so all I want to do is repay them with my 100% commitment.

“And the message to all the supporters of Babina Noko is that we just support the team.

“As we all see that the team has assembled a good squad. And even last season when the team was playing for promotion you could see that they had exciting talent.

“So it’s going to be a good mixture and we’re going to find a good balance to make you [the supporters] happy.”

Sekhukhune said Sarupinda, 22,  and Nsabata, 27, will add depth and quality to their squad.

“Sarupinda, who is a graduate of Aces Youth Soccer Academy [in Harare], had an impressive outing during the Cosafa Cup 2021 tournament held in SA last month,” the club said in a statement.

“Nsabata, from Chingola in Zambia, was part of the Zambia Under-23 national team that reached the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations held in Senegal.

“Katsande, Nsabata and Sarupinda started training with the team on Thursday while Jampies started on Monday.”

Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhubedu and assistant Thabo Senong have taken the approach for a promoted team of revamping their squad almost entirely. Their latest batch of signings brings their off-season acquisitions to more than 20.

Other signings have included Thabo Rakhale from Marumo Gallants, Talent Chawapiwa from AmaZulu, Nicholus Lukhubeni from Mamelodi Sundowns, Ryan de Jongh from Bloemfontein Celtic, Edwin Gyimah from Black Leopards and Charlton Mashumba from Polokwane City.

Sekhukhune on Thursday announced they were releasing 16 players and putting two on loan.

READ MORE

Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the names of players they will be releasing ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Sport
1 week ago

'He will forever remain gold & black': Football fans react to Willard Katsande leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Willard Katsande left the club after his contract expired and was not extended for another season.
Sport
1 week ago

Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has pulled off the biggest coup on the continent after signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Percy Tau.
Sport
1 day ago

Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days

A finding in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing against Royal AM for failing to honour their promotion-relegation playoff fixtures is set to be ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  3. Ex-Cricket SA CEO Moroe says he was undermined by Proteas bosses‚ including ... Cricket
  4. SuperSport's Stan Matthews ‘has not had a bid’ for Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sipho ... Soccer
  5. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...