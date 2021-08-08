Soccer

Evergreen Dani Alves savours Olympic golden dream with Brazil

08 August 2021 - 09:48 By Reuters
Gold medalist Dani Alves celebrates after the match.
Gold medalist Dani Alves celebrates after the match.
Image: Francois Nel

Brazil captain Dani Alves said his dream had come true after winning an Olympic gold medal at the age of 38 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain in Saturday's final.

Alves opted to play as an over-aged player in the Under-24 competition and had to battle through extra-time in the semi-final and final before getting a gold medal placed around his neck.

"This means a lot for me. Everybody trusted in me, and I knew this would be a once-only opportunity, to be able to enjoy this dream," said the former Barcelona defender.

"It’s not every day that you become an Olympic athlete, and even less at the age of 38. And so I came here like everybody else, as a virgin, to this competition.

"I came with the boys to live the dream with them.

"And we have managed it, after a lot of effort and sacrifice, and we are taking the biggest prize back home, back to our people," he added.

Alves has won everywhere he has played -- six Spanish league titles and three Champions League wins with Barca, a Serie A title with Juventus and the French league twice with Paris St Germain.

But, having been unable to win a World Cup with his country, he said his success in Japan meant more than the club honours.

"To be sincere, yes. Because the others are every year, and I have competed time and time again, but with this medal, this is my last chance.

"I won’t make it to Paris," he said, referring to the next Games in 2024.

Alves, who now plays back in Brazil with Sao Paulo, said he has no intention of hanging up his boots yet.

"I have the drive of a 23-year-old," he said.

"I still want to do big things in football, and have respect for the profession, because when you have respect for your profession, it brings you great things, and which is what I’m living."

MORE:

Malcolm grabs golden glory for Brazil

Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcolm scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in the men's gold medal ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Messi to hold news conference on Sunday after shock Barcelona exit

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will hold a news conference on Sunday at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium following his surprise departure, the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Grealish debuts for Man City but Leicester are the winners

FA Cup winners Leicester City scored a late penalty to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to ...
Sport
14 hours ago

PSG calling for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a ...
Sport
11 hours ago

PODCAST | Jele unplugged

Happy Jele and Orlando Pirates have been tighter than tongue and saliva, together since 2006.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  3. SuperSport's Stan Matthews ‘has not had a bid’ for Kaizer Chiefs-linked Sipho ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the ... Soccer
  5. Good move or downgrade? — Fans weigh in on Percy Tau reuniting with Pitso ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...