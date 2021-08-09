Soccer

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena pays tribute to women in the country

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
09 August 2021 - 16:39
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena at a training session at Chloorkop on April 8 2021.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena at a training session at Chloorkop on April 8 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has paid tribute to women in the country on the 65th anniversary of the anti-pass women's march to the Union Buildings on Monday.

Mokwena said women are the bedrock of society as the nation remembered those who made themselves in 1956.

“As we celebrate Women's Day‚ we also celebrate each and every single woman that has played a role in making us who we are today‚” he said.

“This is a club that goes further in showing appreciation by being one of the few sides that takes women's football extremely seriously‚ and that takes our women supporters extremely seriously.

“It is not just what we say but also what we do‚ and we would like to wish every woman out there both locally and globally‚ seeing that we are now a global personality with our partnership with Roc Nation.

“We would like to express our warm feelings to every woman out there and wish them a very happy Women's Day.”

The premiership champions recently joined mogul hip hop royalty Jay-Z's sports marketing agency Roc Nation.

The partnership between the two giant names is said to be a “dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility‚ excellence‚ and respect”.

It will‚ among other things‚ focus on brand amplification‚ social media strategy and execution‚ commercial sales and football consultation regarding transfers and the global football market.

MORE:

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande joins ambitious Sekhukhune

Willard Katsande has expressed his pleasure at joining an ambitious outfit in promoted DStv Premiership team Sekhukhune United, who he says have ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mokwena happy with new Sundowns signings Kutumela and Ngobeni

Rulani Mokwena says new signings Thabiso Kutumela and Sifiso Ngobeni fit the profile associated with Mamelodi Sundowns players.
Sport
35 minutes ago

Why winning Khulu Sibiya’s Chairman’s Award was special for SuperSport’s Grobler

Bradley Grobler has said he is happy to be a part of SuperSport United’s rich history having swept four awards for the 2020-21 season.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  3. What will change? Here's how Sundowns' massive deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation ... Soccer
  4. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: 'We can go one better than Kaizer Chiefs in the ... Soccer
  5. Twelve years later, another Steyn kick clinches series for world champion Boks ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...