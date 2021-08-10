SuperSport United’s star midfield duo of Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena will regain their focus in 2021-22‚ the club’s coach Kaitano Tembo has said amid the many links of the two to other clubs in the transfer silly season.

The big three of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have all reported to have had strong interest in SA Under-23 international stars Mbule and Mokoena. Chiefs‚ especially‚ were linked to Mbule in speculative reports.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews told TimesLIVE last week his club had not had an official approach for the two players.

Tembo said the speculation around the duo had played a role in distracting them in the second half of last season‚ which played some role in title-challenging SuperSport also losing form and ending fifth in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership.

The coach said the club has spoken to Mokoena and Mbule‚ clarifying the need to focus until such time as any club makes an official offer for them.