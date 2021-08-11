Soccer

Cape Town City announce new shirt sponsorship, launch kit

11 August 2021 - 14:50 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City players Mpho Makola (left) and Thamsanqa Mkhize sport the club's jersey for the 2021-22 season, including the logo of new shirt sponsor DirectAxis.
Cape Town City players Mpho Makola (left) and Thamsanqa Mkhize sport the club's jersey for the 2021-22 season, including the logo of new shirt sponsor DirectAxis.
Image: Cape Town City FC/Twitter

Cape Town City have announced DirectAxis as their new shirt sponsor, also launching their new kit on Wednesday afternoon.

DirectAxis, an authorised financial services and registered credit provider, had been City’s sleeve sponsor from 2019.

The company replaces SportPesa as the Cape club’s shirt sponsor, after the online betting firm’s four-year contract came to an end at the close of the 2020-21 season.

City said in a press release: “Over the last three seasons, DirectAxis has been on the sleeve of the club’s kits, through a groundbreaking sponsorship that has uplifted the club’s capability for financial education and empowerment of its players and communities alike.

“DirectAxis have taken the next big step in furthering their investment in South Africa football, becoming Cape Town City FC’s official title sponsor for the 2021-22 season. Now, DirectAxis can take its rightful place, on the front of the club’s iconic blue & gold jersey.”

City chairman John Comitis said: “To have a brand with the pedigree of DirectAxis, under the FirstRand group, further backing Cape Town City Football Club indicates that our companies are aligned in terms of our ethos and the support we can provide the public through this partnership.

“We are extremely proud and honoured to have such a massive SA company backing Cape Town City FC.”

READ MORE

Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has denied Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies will be the next two signing announcements made by Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Tembo on Baxter impact: ‘I believe Chiefs will be up there challenging for the league‚ and every cup’

Stuart Baxter is going to “change Kaizer Chiefs”‚ make them competitive and in all likelihood have them challenging for the DStv Premiership in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokoena and Mbule asked to focus on United until there’s a strong offer from another club‚ reveals Tembo

SuperSport United’s star midfield duo of Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena will regain their focus in 2021-22‚ the club’s coach Kaitano Tembo said amid ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  2. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  3. Mokwena happy with new Sundowns signings Kutumela and Ngobeni Soccer
  4. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Yes‚ I would like to sign Percy Tau if Brighton ... Soccer
  5. Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG - L'Equipe Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona