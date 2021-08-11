Cape Town City announce new shirt sponsorship, launch kit
Cape Town City have announced DirectAxis as their new shirt sponsor, also launching their new kit on Wednesday afternoon.
DirectAxis, an authorised financial services and registered credit provider, had been City’s sleeve sponsor from 2019.
The company replaces SportPesa as the Cape club’s shirt sponsor, after the online betting firm’s four-year contract came to an end at the close of the 2020-21 season.
City said in a press release: “Over the last three seasons, DirectAxis has been on the sleeve of the club’s kits, through a groundbreaking sponsorship that has uplifted the club’s capability for financial education and empowerment of its players and communities alike.
“DirectAxis have taken the next big step in furthering their investment in South Africa football, becoming Cape Town City FC’s official title sponsor for the 2021-22 season. Now, DirectAxis can take its rightful place, on the front of the club’s iconic blue & gold jersey.”
City chairman John Comitis said: “To have a brand with the pedigree of DirectAxis, under the FirstRand group, further backing Cape Town City Football Club indicates that our companies are aligned in terms of our ethos and the support we can provide the public through this partnership.
“We are extremely proud and honoured to have such a massive SA company backing Cape Town City FC.”