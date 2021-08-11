Soccer

Disciplinary committee finds Royal AM guilty on all charges

11 August 2021 - 19:37 By Marc Strydom
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
A general view of the the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Royal AM have been found guilty of all charges in their disciplinary committee (DC) hearing regarding failing to honour their four Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoff matches, TimesLIVE is informed.

It was not clear whether sentences would be handed down  in the ongoing DC matter on Wednesday night.

After postponements on two successive weekends arguments were heard in the hearing on Saturday July 31. A date was set for Wednesday for the findings to be pronounced.

The DC hearing is the latest in the long saga involving Royal AM and an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United on May 19. That decision came in the week before the final round of matches in the GladAfrica Championship‚ and resulted in Sekhukhune winning the second-tier for automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

Previous log leaders Royal were bumped down to second place by the three points awarded to Sekhukhune‚ and into the playoffs. They have waged a legal battle to be reinstated champions at the courts since.

Life in Port Elizabeth calms coach Gavin Hunt

With less than three weeks before the start of the 2021/2022 PSL season‚ Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t have a full squad.
Sport
1 week ago

Premier Division team Chippa United preserved their top-flight status in the playoffs‚ as Durban team AM‚ owned by flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV show star Shauwn Mkhize‚ boycotted their games.

Royal’s legal interpretation was that an earlier interdict against the playoffs proceeding by judge Nyathi still applied even after deputy judge president Roland Sutherland had dismissed the club’s leave to appeal the high court’s decision to uphold the arbitration decision. Royal have applied to have their case heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The PSL’s legal advice was that the interdict fell away once Sutherland dismissed the case at the high court‚ so continued with the playoffs.

Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days

A finding in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing against Royal AM for failing to honour their promotion-relegation playoff fixtures is set to be ...
Sport
1 week ago

The DC was first pushed back on Saturday July 17 when Royal brought an application for the postponement without the correct paperwork‚ and were given time to file it‚ Becker said at the time.

The Saturday July 24 virtual hearing was postponed apparently because Mkhize had taken sick and could not attend.

READ MORE

Shauwn Mkhize reveals she's been dealing with a life-threatening illness

"I went from being well one day to being bed-ridden," said Shauwn.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days

A finding in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing against Royal AM for failing to honour their promotion-relegation playoff fixtures is set to be ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande joins ambitious Sekhukhune

Willard Katsande has expressed his pleasure at joining an ambitious outfit in promoted DStv Premiership team Sekhukhune United, who he says have ...
Sport
4 days ago

Royal AM's application to have acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala held in contempt of court dismissed

Royal AM's attempt to have acting Premier Soccer League (PSL) CEO Mato Madlala and the league held in contempt of court for the playoffs matches ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  2. Mosimane makes roaring statement as Percy Tau is poised to join Al Ahly Soccer
  3. Mokwena happy with new Sundowns signings Kutumela and Ngobeni Soccer
  4. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Yes‚ I would like to sign Percy Tau if Brighton ... Soccer
  5. Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG - L'Equipe Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health