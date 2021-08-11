'I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well' - Messi reveals why he chose PSG

Lionel Messi revealed that his move to join Paris Saint-Germain was motivated by his countryman and coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The arrival of Messi at the French Ligue 1 club is seen by French giants PSG as the vital missing piece of their frustrating Champions League puzzle, and already has fans queuing up for his jersey at the club’s retail store.

The 34-year-old says he joined PSG because of the influence of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. That he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making,” Messi told the PSG Twitter account.