Kaizer Chiefs backtrack, and release Thibedi to go back to Swallows
Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi to join Swallows FC in a permanent deal, having previously announced they were recalling the midfielder from his loan at the Birds.
Chiefs also announced on Thursday that left-back or centre-back Yagan Sasman would also be joining Swallows.
Chiefs said in a statement: “Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi and Yagan Sasman to join Soweto rivals Swallows FC.
“Thibedi rejoined Chiefs after his loan spell with the Dube Birds at the end of last season, with the view to fighting for a position in Amakhosi’s midfield.
“After preseason training and reviewing the squad ahead of the 2021-22 season, it was mutually decided in the best interests of the club and the career prospects of the player, that he be released back to Swallows on a permanent deal.”
Ngiyabona ujabulile Umfana. Manje kumele ngi lande umngane wakhe. pic.twitter.com/ih7WkMhJxo— David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) August 12, 2021
Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung was quoted as saying: “Thibedi is a good player and we are proud to say he is a product of our Youth Development Academy.
“We sat with the technical team and assessed the squad we have assembled this season, which includes nine new recruits. After evaluation, we reached the decision to put him on the market and Swallows showed interest as he has done well for them in the past.”
The moves of the two players to Swallows continues the trend of a flow of players between the two old Soweto rivals.
Among Chiefs’ signings this season have been centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo, left-back Sifiso Hlanti and winger Kgaogelo Sekgota from Swallows.
In the 2019-20 season the loans from Chiefs of Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane to Swallows helped the Birds gain promotion back to the Premiership as champions of the National First Division.
Hinting at Swallows’ current close relationship with Chiefs, in response to the transfer of Thibedi back to his club, Birds chair David Mogashoa tweeted, perhaps insinuating more activity between the clubs: “I love you Khosi. Next week I am coming for coffee, nothing else. I promise.”
Swallows have also been linked to a move from Chiefs of popular Amakhosi winger Dumisani Zuma.