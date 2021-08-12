Lionel Messi joins his PSG teammates at training

Lionel Messi trained with new club Paris St Germain (PSG) on Thursday, two days after joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona, French daily L'Equipe reported.

It was the first time Messi, who won 10 LaLiga and four Uefa Champions League titles with Barcelona, set foot on the pitch since leading Argentina to the Copa America title with a 1-0 win over Brazil.

According to L'Equipe, Messi's maiden training session with PSG consisted mainly of individual running and physical recovery exercises after the six-times Ballon d'Or winner met his new team mates at the club's training ground.