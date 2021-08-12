Soccer

Lionel Messi joins his PSG teammates at training

12 August 2021 - 16:50 By Reuters
Lionel Messi meets his new PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé ahead of a training session in Paris on August 12 2021.
Lionel Messi meets his new PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé ahead of a training session in Paris on August 12 2021.
Image: @KMbappe/Twitter

Lionel Messi trained with new club Paris St Germain (PSG) on Thursday, two days after joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona, French daily L'Equipe reported.

It was the first time Messi, who won 10 LaLiga and four Uefa Champions League titles with Barcelona, set foot on the pitch since leading Argentina to the Copa America title with a 1-0 win over Brazil.

According to L'Equipe, Messi's maiden training session with PSG consisted mainly of individual running and physical recovery exercises after the six-times Ballon d'Or winner met his new team mates at the club's training ground.

Soccer great Lionel Messi bade farewell to FC Barcelona on Sunday, where the Argentine has spent all of his playing career.

The 34-year-old Argentine joined PSG on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year after Barcelona made it clear they could not afford to keep him because of LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

Messi left Barcelona as the club's record scorer with 672 goals, having also helped them to seven Copa del Rey titles and three Club World Cups during his 17-year career at the Catalan club.

PSG are at home to Strasbourg on Saturday after a 2-1 win at promoted Troyes in their opening league game of the season but Messi is not expected to make his debut before they visit Reims on August 29.

