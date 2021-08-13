Baxter hints at the shape new-look Chiefs will take against Sundowns

Stuart Baxter has given some hints as to the potential makeup of his new-look Kaizer Chiefs in their first match of 2021-22 in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

As Amakhosi have gone on a signing spree to rebuild from six unprecedented seasons without silverware coach Baxter, back for his second stint at the club, suggested there might not be wholesale changes in his first starting XI of the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

He intimated that those new players who do get a start could come from among those signings who have played under the coach previously at Bafana Bafana or SuperSport United, so understand his philosophy and game model.

Baxter was asked about the potential makeup of his XI on Sunday, and how many of the signings might get a start.

“It’s difficult to say — I’m sure we’ll see some of them,” the coach, who has had a compressed preseason due to Chiefs losing to Al Ahly in the July 17 Caf Champions League final, responded.

“Everybody sort of has a different starting point, really, in terms of when did they come in, how much experience have they had before.

“So Cole Alexander, for example, is a new player but he’s had me as a coach before. Some of the lads were with me in the national team, and some were here in my first stint.

“Training will tell us who’s putting their hands up and who maybe needs a bit more time and maybe, due to fitness or otherwise, will start on the bench.

“I think there will be some changes. But I don’t think it will be wholesale changes given that we have signed a few players.”