‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has explained the reasons behind the decision to release veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala from the Durban side.

The 36-year-old Tshabalala, the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, joined AmaZulu at the beginning of last season on a one-year contract with the option to extend his stay.

However, after featuring in only one game in the team that finished second in the DStv Premiership last season it was always going to be a tough call for Usuthu to retain his services.

While praising Tshabalala for his dedication to the game and being a good influence on the young players in the team, McCarthy said he had no option but to release the player who scored a memorable opening goal in the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosted by SA.

“It’s football, my friend. Life happened,” McCarthy said of the decision he had to make on the future of Tshabalala at the Durban club.