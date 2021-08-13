Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Off the field: saving soccer sponsorships

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
13 August 2021 - 14:30
Empty stadiums have dramatically hurt football sponsorships, says Seishane Leshaba.
Empty stadiums have dramatically hurt football sponsorships, says Seishane Leshaba.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Managing partner at Playmakers Seishane Leshaba chats sponsorships, the impact of Covid-19 on the shrinking sponsorship and sports revenue market and shirt merchandise with our host BBK on this week’s episode of SportsLIVE with BBK.

Lets kick off:

