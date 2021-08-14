City coach Tinkler signed keeper Marques ‘due to Keet’s long-term injury’

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has explained that the club signed 35-year-old Portuguese-Angolan goalkeeper Hugo Marques because of the long term injury to Darren Keet.

Marques, who played most of his long career in the lower divisions in Portugal, joined City this week and Tinkler believes he has the necessary experience to cover for the injured Keet.

“Unfortunately Darren Keet had a long-term injury when he joined the club and he is going to be out for an extensive period. So, we truly believed that we needed someone with experience,” Tinkler said as City prepared to take on AmaZulu in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

“As much as we recognise the talent of Marc Anderson, unfortunately he doesn’t have the experience that is required for us to achieve the objectives that we have set for ourselves this season.

“We needed to bring someone with experience and Hugo was the obvious choice because he comes with bags of experience. He has played in Europe for a number of years and he has played more than 1,000 games.

“He brings a lot of experience and the fact that he can speak English also helps immensely. He is someone I know because I have a lot of contacts in Portugal, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to bring him in.”