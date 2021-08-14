PSL ‘approves transfer’ for Royal AM to buy Bloem Celtic — letter

The sale of the Premier Division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM has been approved, according to a letter sent by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to both clubs.

TimesLIVE is in possession of a copy of the letter, written on a PSL letterhead, which states that the “transfer has been approved”.

The letter is addressed to Celtic owner Max Tshabalala as the representative of “the seller”; and to Dr Nozipho Fortunate Ngubo as the representative of “the acquirer”.

Nozipho Ngubo is reportedly the sister of Royal owner Shauwn Mpisane.

The PSL’s letter reads: “The application to approve the transfer of the football club known until now as Bloemfontein Celtic Football Club from the seller to the acquirer, [and the related approvals in respect of a name change (to Royal AM FC) and relocation (to Chatsworth Stadium)] served before the executive committee today.

“The executive committee considered the application and supporting documentation against the requirements of article 14 of the NSL Handbook.

“The transfer has been approved on the basis sought ... ”

The letter continues that the deal will proceed on “the express undertaking and agreement” from both parties that: