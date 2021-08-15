AmaZulu coach McCarthy on facing Tinkler's City in cup clash: 'It's like the Euro final'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has cast his eye on his side's tricky MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Cape Town City on Sunday and is bracing for a different team to the one his charges thrashed 5-1 in Cape Town in a league match in April.

McCarthy believes that a City side under his former Bafana Bafana teammate Eric Tinkler will be a different proposition and difficult to beat when they meet in the cup match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday evening.

McCarthy's cautionary approach is understandable as Tinkler joined City in May and was not on the bench when AmaZulu thrashed the Cape Town side in their own home ground in April.

“For us, Sunday’s match is like the Euro final,” McCarthy said of meeting the team he coached and won a cup with in the same competition in 2018.

“Cape Town City always have something special about them. They have some good players and they are a well-organised team, and I should know because I was part of it.

“So yeah, it’s going to be exceptionally difficult now that Eric (Tinkler) is back as a coach.

“Everyone knows that Eric is a disciplinarian, so he will bring discipline to the side, a better structure, and so yes they’ll be exceptionally hard to beat and play against.

“It will be nothing like the game we played against them when we came out victors in Cape Town (in April).

“It’s going to be a very interesting and exciting game, but I’m very confident in the passion that I have at the moment.

“When that passion is there, I’ll say good luck to any other team because my players will feel it when they step on that field.”