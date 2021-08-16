Soccer

Man City coach Pep Guardiola laments inefficiency in Spurs defeat

16 August 2021 - 09:28 By Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the match.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side were not clinical enough in their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but insisted he was "delighted" with the attacking options in his squad.

A second-half goal from Son Heung-min meant reigning champions City fell to a surprise defeat as they began the defence of their league crown with an under-par display.

City and Guardiola have now lost all four of their games at Tottenham's new stadium without scoring, including three in the Premier League.

"In general, we showed a good spirit and good intention and we arrived in the final third many times, but we could not be clinical enough.

"Son scores and we lose," Guardiola said.

"We have the same players as last season. I'm so delighted with the same guys who scored a lot of goals. We are good enough to create chances and score goals - we will do it."

"We are one against one a lot. But in the end we could not dribble, shoot and score goals. But the way we started showed me the team is there."

Guardiola's side will host Norwich City on Saturday.

