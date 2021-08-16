Soccer

'Orlando Pirates got swallowed' - Fans in meltdown mode over Bucs MTN8 exit

16 August 2021 - 09:30
Thabo Matlaba of Swallows FC challenges Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 match at Orlando Stadium on August 14 2021.
Thabo Matlaba of Swallows FC challenges Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 match at Orlando Stadium on August 14 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates were the butt of social media jokes after losing to Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, surrendering the MTN8 title.

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored the winning goals for Swallows in the 16th and 23rd minutes. 

Kabelo Dlamini scored a 30th-minute penalty, but it was not enough to earn Bucs a spot in the MTN8 semifinals.

Of course, Kaizer Chiefs fans gathered on the TL to poke fun at their rivals, with hilarious tweets and memes.

The team was also criticised by their own fans for giving a substandard performance and missing opportunities. 

Angry Bucs fans have since launched a petition to club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, calling for the sacking of coach Josef Zinnbauer. The organisers claimed Zinnbauer had not improved the squad since last year and called for former Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti to replace him.

“We say that Mr Josef Zinnbauer no longer has the capability to coach a big club like Pirates and we demand he pack his bags and go.”

The petition has received 517 signatures of its 1,000 target.

Here are some of the reactions: 

READ MORE

Chiefs and Pirates knocked out of MTN8, Sundowns through to semis

The MTN8 semi-finals pitted Mamelodi Sundowns against Lamontville Golden Arrows while Cape Town City will host Swallows FC.
Sport
15 hours ago

Truter happy to have Gamildien's mind fully back at Swallows FC after interest from Chiefs

Striker Ruzaigh Gamildien was destabilised by the negotiations for a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the second half of last season and now that his mind is ...
Sport
20 hours ago

SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management

A Pirates coach is never in total control of the players and their selection
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM on buying Celtic: ‘The deal has gone through, we’re finalising the ... Soccer
  2. Royal AM in move to buy Bloem Celtic’s top-flight franchise — source Soccer
  3. ‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala Soccer
  4. PSL ‘approves transfer’ for Royal AM to buy Bloem Celtic — letter Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mngqithi wonders if Chiefs star Nurkovic can fit into Baxter's ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in