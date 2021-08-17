PSL looking at cost of introducing 'video refs', says PSL chair Khoza
The introduction of video assistant refereeing (VAR) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not yet finalised, league chair Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday.
Khoza was speaking in the press conference officially announcing the sad demise of Bloemfontein Celtic in that club's sale to Royal AM.
The PSL chairman said the discussion between the SA Football Association (Safa), the employers of the referees, and the league was ongoing but nothing had been finalised as they were still looking at the costs of setting up VAR.
Most leagues in Europe are using VAR to resolve contentious incidents and calls that match officials have to make in a split second, especially around the penalty area.
Khoza added the matter of introducing VAR into SA professional football was not an easy one.
“There’s an issue of phasing it in, which comes first,” said Khoza. “There’s also an issue of goal-line [technology], which we need to address, as well as offside, but as I said there’s the issue of cost.
“If this VAR is going to be the centrally controlled or decentralised … there was a discussion about it. It should be discussed in the next joint liaison committee [between PSL and Safa] because the issue of referees resides with Safa."
Khoza agreed that VAR could help in improving the image of the league.
“It’s a good thing to have in enhancing the product,” Khoza said. “It could ensure that technically we’re sound, in making sure that people are satisfied. Although they’re not satisfied sometimes in Europe because when you say there’s an offside with the millimetre judgment, it’s something some of us can’t see. It makes people irritated.But it’s a reality and it eradicates dissatisfaction. Even rugby does that - they show you all different angles before a call is made, which is also good for the supporters to be satisfied with the decision. That’s why there are no fights in the stands.
“So for us we’re welcoming it but we’re trying to do the mitigation in terms of costs and implementation in making sure that it becomes a reality and we’re in line with the rest of the world.”