PSL looking at cost of introducing 'video refs', says PSL chair Khoza

The introduction of video assistant refereeing (VAR) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not yet finalised, league chair Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday.

Khoza was speaking in the press conference officially announcing the sad demise of Bloemfontein Celtic in that club's sale to Royal AM.

The PSL chairman said the discussion between the SA Football Association (Safa), the employers of the referees, and the league was ongoing but nothing had been finalised as they were still looking at the costs of setting up VAR.

Most leagues in Europe are using VAR to resolve contentious incidents and calls that match officials have to make in a split second, especially around the penalty area.

Khoza added the matter of introducing VAR into SA professional football was not an easy one.

“There’s an issue of phasing it in, which comes first,” said Khoza. “There’s also an issue of goal-line [technology], which we need to address, as well as offside, but as I said there’s the issue of cost.

“If this VAR is going to be the centrally controlled or decentralised … there was a discussion about it. It should be discussed in the next joint liaison committee [between PSL and Safa] because the issue of referees resides with Safa."