Return to your ex or get a new flame? Here's who fans think should replace Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 August 2021 - 08:30
Josef Zinnbauer left Orlando Pirates this week, causing a storm on social media.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Social media was in a mess on Monday evening after news of Josef Zinnbauer resigning as coach of Orlando Pirates.

The German resigned just one match into the new season.

Fans flooded social media after the side's loss to Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, surrendering the MTN8 title, calling for Zinnbauer to go. A petition calling for his axing gathered over 700 signatures.

Zinnbauer took over as coach of the club in December 2019, recording 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses in 68 matches.

In a statement, he thanked Pirates for the opportunity and said he looked forward to spending time with his family.

“Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

“I have spent the past two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.”

Pirates did not name Zinnbauer’s successor. Assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi are expected to take charge of the team when they face Stellenbosch this weekend in the DStv Premiership.

Fans who had spent much of Monday calling for Zinnbauer's axing, under the hashtag #JZOut, filled social media with reaction to his departure.

While some said it was a positive move for the club, others had already started punting his replacement.

