Romelu Lukaku says he returns to Chelsea a more complete player

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku said he has evolved since he last played in the Premier League two years ago and has returned to Chelsea as a more complete player.

The 28-year-old striker moved to Chelsea from Inter Milan last week for a reported sum of 97.5 million pounds ($135 million), earning him a second spell at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

"I just feel more complete. I've tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time," Lukaku told the club's website.