Skelem joins Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United have served a notice of intent to their DSTV Premiership rivals after signing attacking player Lelethu Skelem from Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old pacey striker, who was in Kaizer Chiefs’ radar, has established himself as an exciting young prospect during his two seasons in the top flight with Stellenbosch, as well as a championship-winning campaign in the First Division with the Cape side.

"I've received a nice warm welcome from the players, the coaches and the staff," Skelem told the club’s media department.

"I'm 100% t fully focused and happy to work with coach Ernst Middendorp, more especially as an international coach. There's that space for him to teach me more about football."

Pacey, mobile and with an eye for goals, Skelem will bring energy and industry to the Maritzburg front line.