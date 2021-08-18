‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize buying Bloem Celtic

Fans have weighed in on businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize buying Bloemfontein Celtics, ensuring her team a place in this year’s DStv Premiership.

TimesLIVE reported the sale of the Premier Division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM was approved, with Celtic players travelling to Pietermartitzburg to undergo fresh trials for their place in the new team.

The purchase comes amid a lengthy legal battle over Royal’s bid to be reinstated champions of the GladAfrica Championship. The dispute came after an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United, who won the NFD and automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Royal’s GladAfrica Championship status was sold to Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Royal AM will kick off their league campaign against Swallows FC in Soweto on Sunday.

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers what they thought of the deal.

Most (61%) readers said MaMkhize knows what she wants and we should not judge her for it, while 39% said she was “killing the game”.