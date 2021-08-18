‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize buying Bloem Celtic
Fans have weighed in on businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize buying Bloemfontein Celtics, ensuring her team a place in this year’s DStv Premiership.
TimesLIVE reported the sale of the Premier Division status of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM was approved, with Celtic players travelling to Pietermartitzburg to undergo fresh trials for their place in the new team.
The purchase comes amid a lengthy legal battle over Royal’s bid to be reinstated champions of the GladAfrica Championship. The dispute came after an arbitration award of three points to Sekhukhune United, who won the NFD and automatic promotion to the Premiership.
Royal’s GladAfrica Championship status was sold to Limpopo club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Royal AM will kick off their league campaign against Swallows FC in Soweto on Sunday.
TimesLIVE ran a poll this week asking readers what they thought of the deal.
Most (61%) readers said MaMkhize knows what she wants and we should not judge her for it, while 39% said she was “killing the game”.
The decision also split social media, with many sad about the “end of an era” at Bloemfontein Celtics. Others said MaMkhize had every right to buy the club and were excited to see her team in action.
Mamkhize and Andile of Royal AM are good examples of "money can't buy you class". You don't destroy a 50 year old brand that represents the ambition of millions so you can establish your own family based brand. They have left a bitter taste in people's mouth. They are douchebags. pic.twitter.com/FKN7vc2Pdt— Abednego (@abednego82) August 17, 2021
Was Mamkhize wrong for buying Bloemfontein Celtic?— Mr Handsome (@MrHandsome_ZA) August 17, 2021
The players were not paid for more than 3months, their Coach was paid R1500 a month. FIFA threatened to take away BFN Celtic status
I don't get it how people find a way to blame Mamkhize
MaMkhize is a wealthy black woman, that's why people feel threatened by her present. It is not hate but envy. Wits changed a name to TTM, Black Aces to Cape Town City, but now it's a problem for Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM? No, it's no. MaMkhize is a problem. pic.twitter.com/KEaGrHUhGV— The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) August 17, 2021
Wow Mamkhize is buying Bloemfontein Celtics?????? Just like that? Bloemfontein Celtics is a legendary club. This doesn't feel right. Im gutted for the people of Bloemfontein. Wits was sad but not that sad coz its WITS. kodwa this is a whole cities pride since 1969!!!!— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) August 14, 2021
MamKhize's sin is taking an opportunity of getting Royal AM in the PSL when it presented itself. She is now blamed for destroying Celtics legacy, which is all Max Tshabalala's fault.— OSKIDO (@Oscar_T_Hamese) August 17, 2021
We are people of Gucci. Fake or not.💀 pic.twitter.com/u7ae1yp3xn
It's nice being rich and powerful like Mamkhize, you just get whatever you want nje, kuvele kwenzeke.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) August 17, 2021
Not Mamkhize's haters claiming that they were Bloem Celtic fans 😹.— T U M E L O 📀🇿🇦 (@tumelo95_bam) August 17, 2021
Royal AM. pic.twitter.com/h8lKbRbyJl
When MamKhize plays against Chiefs and takes them out for lunch after the game— Njabulo (@BoolowPoloGTI) August 18, 2021
Those who wanted Bloemfontein Celtics to stay in Bloemfontein should have bought it and kept it there....thina ke we are people of MaMkhize! pic.twitter.com/YatkMsb2Hh— Rene Weiler Stan Account (@Dladla_Lindoh) August 14, 2021
If Mamkhize has a passion for football I believe she can make Royal AM a PSL giant. But if the intention is instant profit then she’s up for disappointment. Football is business, but the profit is not as most of us expect. You’d be shocked that most clubs actually run at a loss.— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 17, 2021
Mamkhize to haters right now..— dennisncha😘 (@DMN4ever) August 17, 2021
team Royal AM we're within.!!✌🍻 pic.twitter.com/iV2B1piFSM
So MaMkhize's haters are angry at her for buying Celtics. Yazi nizoba strong. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— M'quote Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) August 17, 2021
Royal AM pic.twitter.com/7SLM6gGDRh