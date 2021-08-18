There's no date set yet on the return of fans and media at PSL games: Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to finalise plans to bring back all the football media at the stadiums, the league’s chair Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza was speaking to the media three days before the start of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign on Friday, where the league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host last season’s runners up AmaZulu FC in the opening fixture.

Since March 2019 when the coronavirus pandemic was detected in SA, the media, other than those broadcasting matches on television, have not been allowed to cover PSL matches live at the stadiums.

Khoza said they needed to get approval from health authorities before things went back to normal.

Football fans, too, may yet wait for some time before they’re allowed back at the stadiums to back their respective teams, Khoza added.

“Let’s talk about the media (returning to the stadium) first,” said Khoza.

“So there was a constraint on the numbers that we agreed upon, which is 165 in the stadium.

“But the media itself ... all of them want to be part of the action and that’s where our challenge is at the moment. It’s about how do we deal with this.”

Khoza added that with vaccination having started in SA, there could be relaxation on the numbers of people at the stadiums in the coming months.

“I see now that there might be some changes coming which may allow us (to increase the numbers)," he said.