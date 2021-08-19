Bafana coach Hugo Broos keeps his promise, selects new and younger players

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos kept his promise to introduce new and younger players when he on Thursday named a 31-man squad to play in two crunch 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The team to face Zimbabwe and Ghana next month was not short of surprises as the 69-year-old Belgian, who will trim his squad to 23 players before the camp starts, announced his first Bafana team since taking over from Molefi Ntseki in May. Bafana will play Zimbabwe in Harare on September 3 and host Ghana in Johannesburg on September 6.

Ethiopia completes Bafana’s group.

It was during his unveiling two months ago when Broos made it clear that Bafana needed to be rebuilt after the team failed to qualify for next year's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations under Ntseki.

Broos’s changes can be traced right from the four goalkeepers he selected in which he included Lamontville Golden Arrows gloveman Sifiso Mlungwana, 24, and Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma, 26.

Interestingly, in defence the Bafana coach decided to include three new Chiefs players in Thabani Dube, 28, Njabulo Ngcobo, 27, and Sibusiso Mabiliso, 22, who are yet to start a match at Chiefs.

Players who showed promise in the SA Under-23 that crashed out in the first round of the Tokyo Olympic Games were also rewarded with call-ups.

They include Kobamelo Kodisang, Teboho Mokoena in midfield and strikers Evidence Makgopa and Luther Singh, who recently joined Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

“As I said two months ago, we have huge work to do,” said Broos.