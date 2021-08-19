Soccer

Broos to consult Janevski and Mkhalele on naming Bafana captain

19 August 2021 - 15:33 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos (centre) with his assistants Cedomir Janevski (left) and Helman Mkhalele during their squad announcement at Safa House in Johannesburg on August 19 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he will identify his captain when he whittles down a current 31-man preliminary squad for two 2022 World Cup qualifiers to 23.

Broos, who named an adventurous preliminary squad with SA's younger talent on Thursday, said he also wants to discuss the captaincy appointment with his assistant coaches Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele.

“First of all I need to know who the 23 players will be,” Broos said. “I already have something in mind. But I want to first of all discuss it with my two colleagues here, and also with the team manager, and we will see who will be the captain. So I can't answer that question now.”

Broos’s squad contained just four players — Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Innocent Maela and Percy Tau — who one could consider to have been senior regulars in predecessor Molefi Ntseki's failed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The 69-year-old Belgian, who won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with a young Cameroon missing a number of front-line players, kept to his promise made upon his appointment in May of changing things up, ushering in a new dawn, and rebuilding with youth.

Broos takes charge of his first two matches against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, September 3 (kickoff 3pm), and Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday, September 6 (kickoff 6pm).

He will announce his final 23-man squad in about two weeks.

