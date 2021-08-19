Give Gavin Hunt the Orlando Pirates coaching job, says ex-Bucs star Jerry Sikhosana

Jerry Sikhosana says his former club Orlando Pirates should have appointed well-travelled Gavin Hunt as head coach, and not Mandla Ncikazi.

Pirates parted ways with German mentor Josef Zinnbauer this week after a talented Bucs side bolstered by strong signings ahead of the 2020-21 season failed to reach their potential. The relationship came to an abrupt end when the coach resigned on Monday.

Speaking to Power FM Sport on Wednesday, the former Pirates striker said local football players respect white coaches over black mentors and he added that Hunt should have been given the job at the Bucs.

“Mandla Ncikazi had a small team without any pressure. He had a time to build Golden Arrows. It is the same as [coach] Steve Komphela when he did the same with Arrows with Ncikazi as his assistant coach,” he said.