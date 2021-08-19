Hugo Broos ropes in young guns in adventurous Bafana preliminary squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos kept to his promise of an emphasis on youth, naming a 31-man preliminary squad for the team’s first two 2022 World Cup qualifiers that had a decidedly adventurous outlook.

The Belgian takes charge of his first two matches against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, September 3 (kickoff 3pm), and Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday, September 6 (kickoff 6pm). A final squad reduced in size is set to be named in about two weeks.

Brighton’s Percy Tau, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela stood out as more experienced campaigners who played a role in Broos’s predecessor Molefi Ntseki’s failed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Broos named interesting defensive prospects Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube, Njabulo Ngcobo (both Kaizer Chiefs) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu).