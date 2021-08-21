Stellenbosch FC launch a 2021-22 kit that’s ‘made for everyone to enjoy’
Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kit, maintaining the club’s traditional maroon colours though there is a slight deviation from the previous one.
The Western Cape-based club revealed the inspiration behind their new 2021-22 Premiership season jersey design, explaining the features.
In a statement, Stellies said that the new jersey represents all communities, no matter their demographics and background.
CEO of SFC and Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) Rob Benadie said: “I believe Stellenbosch FC has a world-class partner in Le Coq Sportif and of course our kit for this season is once again going to turn heads.
“This kit was made for everyone to enjoy. It’s great to have a partnership with LCS that stretches beyond our playing kit and apparel — with both companies striving to uplift the youth and make a positive difference in the communities we operate in.”
Stellenbosch FC will visit Orlando Pirates in their opening DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3pm.