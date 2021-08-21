Soccer

Stellenbosch FC launch a 2021-22 kit that’s ‘made for everyone to enjoy’

21 August 2021 - 09:49 By Ofentse Ratsie
Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kits for the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.
Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kits for the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.
Image: TWITTER/Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kit, maintaining the club’s traditional maroon colours though there is a slight deviation from the previous one.

The Western Cape-based club revealed the inspiration behind their new 2021-22 Premiership season jersey design, explaining the features.

In a statement, Stellies said that the new jersey represents all communities, no matter their demographics and background.

CEO of SFC and Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS) Rob Benadie said: “I believe Stellenbosch FC has a world-class partner in Le Coq Sportif and of course our kit for this season is once again going to turn heads.

“This kit was made for everyone to enjoy. It’s great to have a partnership with LCS that stretches beyond our playing kit and apparel — with both companies striving to uplift the youth and make a positive difference in the communities we operate in.”

Stellenbosch FC will visit Orlando Pirates in their opening DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3pm.

READ MORE

PSL is back, and no surprise that Sundowns start with a win

Mamelodi Sundowns started the defence of their DStv Premiership title on a winning note by edging a determined AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus on Friday ...
Sport
19 hours ago

The winners and the losers: The 16 Premiership teams’ chances in 2021-22

The 2021-22 DStv Premiership kicks off on Friday evening with a tasty match-up between four-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns and last ...
Sport
1 day ago

There's no date set yet on the return of fans and media at PSL games: Khoza

The PSL is yet to finalise plans to bring back fans and all media at football stadiums, the league’s chair Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Davids and Ncikazi aim to ‘bring back the Orlando Pirates style of play’

Expect a higher-intensity, higher-pressing, more dominant and less reactive Orlando Pirates under Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, after the ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’ Soccer
  2. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer
  3. Molemela family: ‘We gave Max Tshabalala our blessings to sell Celtic’ Soccer
  4. Tiyani Mabunda makes dramatic return to Sundowns as ambassador Soccer
  5. ‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize ... Soccer

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top