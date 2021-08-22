Soccer

Barker pleased at muscle brought to Stellies by Moseamedi and Isaacs

22 August 2021 - 13:41 By Marc Strydom
Judas Moseamedi of Stellenbosch FC is challenged by Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on August 21, 2021.
Judas Moseamedi of Stellenbosch FC is challenged by Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on August 21, 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

With both their new, big, physical strikers on the scoresheet in their opening game, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is confident his side have plugged some of the deficiencies that saw them fail to convert victories last campaign.

Waseem Isaacs, who left Stellenbosch in November and returned in the preseason, scored from a deflected strike from range in the second minute of Stellenbosch’s 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Judas Moseamedi, signed from Maritzburg United, replaced Isaacs in the 51st minute and got in ahead of ex-Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo to head a 55th-minute equaliser.

Barker said while Stellenbosch again could not convert three points against a 10-man Bucs, who had Ntsikelelo Nyauza sent off in the 40th, the ability of the big strikers to cause problems and finish gives him hope Stellies can improve on last campaign’s 14th in the league.

“I was pleased. I thought all-round it was a decent performance. And the conditioning levels — the first game of the season is never easy — and I thought we came through that well,” the coach said afterwards.

“I thought everybody game a good account of themselves. With Marc van Heerden getting injured, and Solomon Letsoenyo, the left-back we signed, unable to be registered we had a bit of an imbalance with Ibraheem Jabaar having to play there.

“So I thought we coped well, and obviously very pleased with Judas’s start at Stellenbosch.

“Waseem parted ways the previous season, and he’s returned to the club. But yes, we identified that [killing off games] as a real area where we were lacking last season.

“And we wanted to improve in that area. So to have brought both [Isaacs and Moseamedi] in and both to be on the scoresheet is fantastic for us.

“They’re two big strikers — they will have to share the load among each other. And there might be some days where they’ll both be on the park and hopefully can cause teams problems by their aerial threat and physicality.

“And hopefully it gives others the freedom to play off them.”

Moseamedi and Isaacs’s physical presence might take some pressure off the smaller, nimbler Ashley du Preez — one of the chief culprits of Stellenbosch’s missed chances in 2020-21 — who can also feed off the bigger men for opportunities.

With a quick turnaround in matches at the start of 2021-22, Stellies host TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium in Wednesday.

READ MORE

Ten-man Orlando Pirates grit out tough draw against Stellenbosch

As Orlando Pirates embarked on life post-Josef Zinnbauer, being reduced to 10 men for most of their 2021-22 DStv Premiership opener against ...
Sport
1 day ago

The winners and the losers: The 16 Premiership teams’ chances in 2021-22

The 2021-22 DStv Premiership kicks off on Friday evening with a tasty match-up between four-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns and last ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘This is not instant coffee, you know’

It should not be a surprise that Kaizer Chiefs have started 2021-22 at times patchily, coach Stuart Baxter has said as his team prepare to kick off ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stellenbosch FC launch a 2021-22 kit that’s ‘made for everyone to enjoy’

Stellenbosch FC have launched their new home and away kits, maintaining the club’s traditional colours though there is a slight deviation from the ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL is back, and no surprise that Sundowns start with a win

Mamelodi Sundowns started the defence of their DStv Premiership title on a winning note by edging a determined AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus on Friday ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ben Moseme: ‘Reviving Bloem Celtic may take some time and a lot of work’ Soccer
  2. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer
  3. ‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala Soccer
  4. Tiyani Mabunda makes dramatic return to Sundowns as ambassador Soccer
  5. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top