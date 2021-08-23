‘Eish, next time’: Fans react to Royal AM losing their first match in the top flight

TimesLIVE reported Mkhize sold Royal AM’s GladAfrica Championship status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Lawrence Mulaudzi in the same week.

Royal inherited almost the entire Celtic playing personnel and technical team led by John Maduka and captain Ndumiso Mabena.

Some supporters justified the defeat by saying the team needed time to adjust to the abrupt sale of Celtic and relocation to KwaZulu-Natal, while others weren’t impressed.

Mkhize said Sunday’s match was not the worst considering the abrupt changes in the team.

“For the team assembled in four days without a preseason, to hold one of the strongest teams [in the league] for 92 minutes, was not a bad start, lack of concentration in the dying minutes has cost us one point, we will take it and learn from our mistakes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions online: