AmaZulu defender Xoki eyes Swallows match as an opportunity to bounce back from opening day defeat

AmaZulu defender Tapelo Xoki says they cannot afford to drop another three points at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday against Swallows after they lost their opening DStv Premiership match against champions Mamelodi Sundows on Friday.

Usuthu finished as runners up to Sundowns last season, and Xoki feels they have to bounce back against the Dube Birds to show everyone that last season's form was not a once off.

Themba Zwane’s penalty conceded just a minute before half-time saw Usuthu go down 1-0 against the Brazilians, who are fighting to win an unprecedented fifth league title in a row.

Xoki, however, feels they were unlucky not to at least come back to Durban with a point in their game against Sundowns.