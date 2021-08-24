Soccer

Are Orlando Pirates 'doomed'?: Mbalula weighs in on Bucs goalkeeper debate

24 August 2021 - 13:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Avid Orlando Pirates supporter Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on claims that his team is “doomed”, ahead of Tuesday's game against Marumo Gallants FC. 

On Monday, the transport minister dismissed the claims after one social media user shared pictures of the team's goalkeepers with the caption “We are doomed”. 

In a separate post, the user argued that the team should give young goalkeepers like Elson Sithole and Kopano Thuntsane game time.

“We have nothing to lose, mos, Sometimes we need to take chances and give young players game time,” said the user.

Weighing in on the debate, Mbalula disagreed, saying the team needs certainty in the coaching department. 

“We are not doomed we need certainty in the coaching department. That's all,” he said.

He also defended Richard Ofori, saying he will come around.

Attempts to get additional comment from Mbalula were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated once comment is received.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper came under fire with fans after Pirates' 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership opener at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Tuesday's match between Pirates and Gallants is set to kick off at 5pm at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane. 

READ MORE

Ncikazi impressed with Hotto, Mosele in Pirates’ fighting draw against Stellies

It might not have been the winning result Orlando Pirates’ caretaker-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids wanted in their first game, but there ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates grit out tough draw against Stellenbosch

As Orlando Pirates embarked on life after Josef Zinnbauer, being reduced to 10 men for most of their 2021-22 DStv Premiership opener against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ten-man Orlando Pirates grit out tough draw against Stellenbosch

As Orlando Pirates embarked on life post-Josef Zinnbauer, being reduced to 10 men for most of their 2021-22 DStv Premiership opener against ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe quits, cites 'difficult team ... Cricket
  2. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport
  3. ‘Eish, next time’: Fans react to Royal AM losing their first match in the top ... Soccer
  4. 'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed ... Cricket
  5. Proteas coach Mark Boucher apologises for 'racist taunts' Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...