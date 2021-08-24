Are Orlando Pirates 'doomed'?: Mbalula weighs in on Bucs goalkeeper debate
Avid Orlando Pirates supporter Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on claims that his team is “doomed”, ahead of Tuesday's game against Marumo Gallants FC.
On Monday, the transport minister dismissed the claims after one social media user shared pictures of the team's goalkeepers with the caption “We are doomed”.
In a separate post, the user argued that the team should give young goalkeepers like Elson Sithole and Kopano Thuntsane game time.
“We have nothing to lose, mos, Sometimes we need to take chances and give young players game time,” said the user.
Weighing in on the debate, Mbalula disagreed, saying the team needs certainty in the coaching department.
“We are not doomed we need certainty in the coaching department. That's all,” he said.
He also defended Richard Ofori, saying he will come around.
Attempts to get additional comment from Mbalula were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated once comment is received.
The Ghanaian goalkeeper came under fire with fans after Pirates' 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership opener at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Tuesday's match between Pirates and Gallants is set to kick off at 5pm at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane.