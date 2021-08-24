Are Orlando Pirates 'doomed'?: Mbalula weighs in on Bucs goalkeeper debate

Avid Orlando Pirates supporter Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on claims that his team is “doomed”, ahead of Tuesday's game against Marumo Gallants FC.

On Monday, the transport minister dismissed the claims after one social media user shared pictures of the team's goalkeepers with the caption “We are doomed”.

In a separate post, the user argued that the team should give young goalkeepers like Elson Sithole and Kopano Thuntsane game time.

“We have nothing to lose, mos, Sometimes we need to take chances and give young players game time,” said the user.