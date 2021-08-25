Soccer

'I am not here to fight with anyone,' says TS Galaxy marksman Mohammed Anas

25 August 2021 - 10:24 By Ofentse Ratsie
Mohammed Anas, then of Black Leopards, reacts during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC and Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 20 2021 in Polokwane.

Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy marksman Mohammed Anas has confidently predicted he can score 15 goals in the premiership this season if he is given enough time on the pitch.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian striker, who joined Galaxy from relegated Black Leopards on a two-year deal, says he told his teammates that he’s not at the club to “fight for a position”.

“I am very happy to join TS Galaxy,” he said.

“I was upset about myself over the weekend because I did get a chance, and you know us strikers, we don't normally get chances so easily.”

Anas, who failed to find the back of the net in his side's goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, is ruing the missed opportunities his side had in the stalemate.

“So the first chance you get, you must be clinical and punish [the opposition], but I didn't do that. I won't put my head down and I need to fight more and see the way forward. The target [15 goals] is still there,” he said.

While he is frustrated with the outcome of the game against Chiefs, Anas has promised  his side will deliver three points when they meet Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

“Stellenbosch wingers they are speedy [and] they like to run, and stay behind the defenders. We are mature, and our left-back and right-back are focused. So everything is going to be [go very] well and we need three points there at Stellenbosch,” he said.

“We are here together as a family and it's up to us to go into the field and show the family [atmosphere] we always preach about. We must be together and organise nicely on the field of play. I think once we can do that, then we'll have more chances to win.”

Anas said he told his teammates that he’s not at Galaxy to fight for a position with anyone.

“I am more settled here [TS Galaxy] and I know a few of [the] players. I've played with them before at Maritzburg United and Free State [Stars]," he said.

“When I came here, I told [the players] that I am not here to fight with anyone, I am not here to cause problems or fight for anyone's position.

“But I want them to love me as they love themselves.

“It doesn’t matter whether we have five strikers or not, I always say we are one at TS Galaxy. For me, I don’t have competition, it doesn’t matter who plays or sits in the stands.

“There were more opportunities for us to win that game but it couldn't happen, we must now move forward to the next game,” he said.

