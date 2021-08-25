SuperSport United end their bad run against Golden Arrows with a 3-1 win

SuperSport United ended their poor run against Lamontville Golden Arrows when they beat the Durban side 3-1 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Tebogo Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Thamsanqa Gabuza helped Kaitano Tembo's team beat Arrows, recording their first victory in the 2021-22 campaign after they opened with a goalless draw against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Arrows had beaten SuperSport in the MTN8 quarterfinals two weeks ago to add to the success they had in both league games against the Pretoria team last season.

The first 45 minutes produced nine attempts at goals by both sides in a match that had no shortage of attacking opportunities, with both sides losing possession too easily at times.

But the real difference came in the 29th minute when Iqraam Rayners broke free on the right before providing an inviting cross for Mokoena to mark his latest selection to Bafana Bafana with a goal.

Arrows tried to force their way back into the game in the second stanza but SuperSport pushed back by doubling their lead through a delightful looping header by Mbule after Bradley Grobler’s delivery early in the second half. Gabuza wrapped up the game with a third goal in the dying minutes.

Mbule will be part of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad that will take on Zimbabwe and Ghana next month in the opening two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.