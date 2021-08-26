Soccer

PSL referee Akhona Makalima nominated for Women’s World Cup

26 August 2021 - 14:02 By Ofentse Ratsie
SAFA Female referee Akhona Makalima during the OUTsurance Sponsorship Announcement of SAFA Match Officials at SAFA House on September 11, 2018 in Johannnesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Akhona Makalima has been nominated by the world football governing body FIFA as a candidate for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

The whistle-lady from a small town called Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape was recommended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to be part of the officials who will officiate at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA-accredited match official held the whistle at the 2016 Women’s AFCON, however she missed the 2018 edition after opting to attend the Global Sport Mentorship programme in the US.

According to the statement, “Makalima is among 55 officials nominated for this prestigious event from over 750 female referees and will have to maintain her fitness and sharpness to make the final list.

“Makalima has over the years become one of the elite female referees having officiated on the continent’s biggest tournaments such as CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, African Women’s Africa Cup on Nations, junior Africa Cup of Nations and is currently one of the top officials within SA’s professional wing, the Premier Soccer League.”

FIFA has requested member associations to support the nominated candidates by ensuring that they are active and officiating the best matches available to them. Member associations have also been urged to continue developing their match officials and include them in the international programmes, to continue building them for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

