Soccer

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokowena all but confirms that Percy Tau will join Al Ahly

26 August 2021 - 11:40
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is the verge of joining Al Ahly.
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is the verge of joining Al Ahly.
Image: INSTAGRAM/Percy Tau

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has all but confirmed that Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Percy Tau will join Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly and reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mokwena, who played a significant role in the development of Tau as a junior player, said he had an emotional “father and son” discussion with Tau on this matter about three weeks ago.

On Thursday morning, Tau appeared in a widely circulated video on social media in the colours of Al Ahly where he was purportedly filming a welcome video expected to be released by the club at a later stage.

“I have my opinion on the matter, I am privileged that I have first-hand access to Percy Tau and I am humbled that before making the decision he did give me a call about two or three weeks ago,” said Mokwena.

“Percy knows my opinion on this matter and our discussion was an emotional, two-hour conversation between father and son. I know Percy’s feelings about where his career is and what he would like to do.

“I know his idea of what he would like to achieve in football, but I think he knows my feelings on this issue and some of the things we keep behind closed doors because they are extremely sensitive.

“There are things that are said because there is mutual affection and trust, and Percy has my support regardless of whatever decision he makes and he knows that.”

This week, Bafana coach Hugo Broos indicated that Tau would soon be joining the Red Devils when he announced his squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Broos names Tau for Bafana, says attacker will earn game time if he moves to Ahly

Hugo Broos has announced his trimmed-down 23-man squad for Bafana Bafana’s opening two 2022 World Cup Cup qualifiers, naming Percy Tau because he ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos also said he was concerned by Tau's lack of game time at his English Premiership club Brighton and Hove Albion, which might affect his chances with the national team.

“He’s an important player for Bafana Bafana and if Percy will not play next month, I have a problem. But I heard some good news, I think he will not stay at Brighton and will go to an Egyptian team with SA coach Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly.”

READ MORE

Al Ahly set to unveil Percy Tau to reunite with Pitso Mosimane in Cairo

Percy Tau is on the verge of being unveiled by Al Ahly on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Sport
3 hours ago

Royal AM fined R4m, of which R2.8m is suspended

Royal AM have been fined R4m – R1m per match – in the disciplinary committee hearing outcome into the four playoffs games they failed to honour, the ...
Sport
1 day ago

'I am not here to fight with anyone,' says TS Galaxy marksman Mohammed Anas

TS Galaxy marksman Mohammed Anas believes that should he get enough game time with the Rockets, scoring more than 15 goals in the 2021/22 DStv season ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches Rugby
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe quits, cites 'difficult team ... Cricket
  3. 'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed ... Cricket
  4. Are Orlando Pirates 'doomed'?: Mbalula weighs in on Bucs goalkeeper debate Soccer
  5. Proteas coach Mark Boucher apologises for 'racist taunts' Cricket

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan