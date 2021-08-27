Soccer

Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘I don’t think the cheque book solves a problem’

27 August 2021 - 13:06 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium on August 18 2021.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium on August 18 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has suggested the club is done in the transfer market, saying he believes he has a combination at Naturena he can work with.

Baxter said after Chiefs’ at times inspired first win of the season, 2-1 in their DStv Premiership matchup against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, he will not be looking for short-term solutions to outstanding issues in his squad via Chiefs’ cheque book.

The former Bafana Bafana coach said he will work on the training ground to optimise a promising new-look combination  as Chiefs have emerged from their year’s Fifa ban on signings with quality additions in the 2021-22 preseason.

“The cheque book doesn’t solve the problems. If you’ve got the cheque book and you’re using it and you have the money, it’s more about building,” Baxter said when asked if there are a few more areas in his squad where he will aim to make additions.

“It’s more about balancing the squads, more about adding something that you can bring in. I don’t think the cheque book solves a problem.

“For example, if I said we weren’t getting enough crosses in and we went out and bought a winger, I don’t think that solves it. That’s solved on the football field and the training field.

“If we get one of our players who somebody suddenly takes a fancy t and offers a fortune for him and he goes, then we may have to balance the squad.

Chiefs 'close to pornography', then hang on for happy ending against Baroka

Watch out for Kaizer Chiefs this season: that was the message as slumbering Amakhosi sprung to action like a punch-drunk boxer finding their second ...
Sport
1 day ago

“But I’m good. I’m happy enough working with the boys because they’ve been absolutely outstanding since I came in terms of their desire to want to be a better version of Kaizer Chiefs.

“ I’m happy in the thought of the commitment to working long-term and not short-term.”

After a patchy start, as Baxter sought combinations in a penalties MTN8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns then flat 0-0 league start away to TS Galaxy, Chiefs’ rampant opening half against Baroka sent a message about the club’s competitive potential in 2021-22.

Keagan Dolly’s introduction in the starting XI sparked a fiery display in which Amakhosi might have scored a few more than Khama Billiat and Daniel Cardoso’s strikes in the ninth and 27th minutes.

With the weekend’s MTN8 semifinals followed by a Fifa international date, Baxter will continue establishing his game model in the 18 days until Chiefs’ next league fixture, a tasty rematch against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on September 12.

READ MORE

Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers

Inspirational former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will not play for the Brazilians again.
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs coach Baxter pleased with Dolly, Billiat and co’s powerful attacking cocktail

Stuart Baxter knows there is much work to do, and that Kaizer Chiefs were far from perfect in their 2-1 DStv Premiership win against Baroka FC on ...
Sport
1 day ago

TS Galaxy hold Chiefs to a goalless draw in the opening league match of the premiership season

Kaizer Chiefs opened their league account with a goalless draw at TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday evening.
Sport
4 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter: ‘This is not instant coffee, you know’

It should not be a surprise that Kaizer Chiefs have started 2021-22 at times patchily, coach Stuart Baxter has said as his team prepare to kick off ...
Sport
6 days ago

PSL is back, and no surprise that Sundowns start with a win

Mamelodi Sundowns started the defence of their DStv Premiership title on a winning note by edging a determined AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus on Friday ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches Rugby
  2. Royal AM's application to go to Constitutional Court dismissed with costs Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokowena all but confirms that Percy Tau will join Al Ahly Soccer
  4. 'Apology not accepted': Growing calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed ... Cricket
  5. Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher part of team travelling party to Sri Lanka Cricket

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...