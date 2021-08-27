Soccer

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly finally confirms signing of Bafana star Percy Tau from Brighton

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
27 August 2021 - 06:09
Al Ahly have finally confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau
It was the world's worst kept secret and few will have been surprised when Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly finally confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau on Thursday night.

TimesLIVE broke the news that English Premier League outfit Brighton had agreed on the loan move to Ahly.

Al Ahly unveiled him to the world on Thursday and Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be the happiest man on the continent as the 27-year-old Tau, who is central to his plans as SA attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, has struggled to break into Brighton manager Graham Potter’s XI.

Tau will reunite with Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, who has promised to give the player game time and return him to the form of old that saw the nimble-footed star move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Brighton on a four-year contract in 2018.

Mosimane has won five trophies in Egypt since his move there from Sundowns in September 2020 and was central in the deal that will see Tau resume a partnership that yielded numerous titles, including the Champions League in 2016 when the two were together at Sundowns.

