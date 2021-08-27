'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy Tau move
Local football fans have flooded social media with reactions to Percy Tau's move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.
The news was confirmed on Thursday after a photo was leaked on social media.
According to Al Ahly, Tau signed the paperwork to complete the deal this week.
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome 🥁🥁🥁— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 26, 2021
𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝕆𝕗 𝕁𝕦𝕕𝕒𝕙
🔥 @percymuzitau22 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNiDIuGKs1
Tau's move will see him reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane promised to give Tau game time and return him to the form that saw the nimble-footed star move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Brighton on a four-year contract in 2018.
On social media, many fans shared their views on the move, flooding Al Ahly's Twitter page with hilarious memes and comments. Here are some of our faves:
Did You know?— Tonata (@GreatTonata) August 26, 2021
Percy Tau once played as 1 man when all his teammates were red carded by the 60th min. The other team was leading 2:0 but the boy fought & his team won the game 2:3.
All the way from England 🏴 we’re here now 🇪🇬 no more following mediocrity @OfficialBHAFC— Idyan enencasa 🤤 (@TheoNgcwangu) August 26, 2021
Alright DANKO!! Now, where is my bedroom? pic.twitter.com/0Dt8uCjf7A— Mr Suna🇿🇦 (@Suna_Rizmo) August 26, 2021
Yes we are within, AL Ahly let's continue to conquer African. Percy Tau is in to win it, more trophies and more success 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🤝🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦😎😍🇿🇦🙌🇿🇦🇿🇦— Kasi Economics🇿🇦 (@EconomicsMoghel) August 26, 2021
Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses. Before we go further, we would like to kindly ask that you all welcome our Lion by giving him one of those pyramids... pic.twitter.com/vhtS7uXjLR— DanielTheFourth (@DanielTheIV) August 26, 2021
Running to join best club in Africa. Club of the century. AlAhly pic.twitter.com/SPzcxTH1DA— Jabu (@BruceJabu) August 26, 2021
Lion of Juda am officially @AlAhlyEnglish fan from now...— @DrRhambo TheeRichard (@drrhambo) August 26, 2021
Been an Al Ahly fan all my life! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/mjecZqDEav— Ntuthuko Mkhwanazi (@Ntu2ko89) August 26, 2021