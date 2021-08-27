Soccer

'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy Tau move

27 August 2021 - 12:00
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has joined Al Ahly.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Local football fans have flooded social media with reactions to Percy Tau's move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion. 

The news was confirmed on Thursday after a photo was leaked on social media. 

According to Al Ahly, Tau signed the paperwork to complete the deal this week. 

Tau's move will see him reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. 

TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane promised to give Tau game time and return him to the form that saw the nimble-footed star move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Brighton on a four-year contract in 2018.

On social media, many fans shared their views on the move, flooding Al Ahly's Twitter page with hilarious memes and comments. Here are some of our faves:

