Soccer

Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

30 August 2021 - 11:38 By Reuters
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots at goal as Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez attempts to save. File photo
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shoots at goal as Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez attempts to save. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Andy Rain

Argentina said on Sunday Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia were available for all three of their September World Cup qualifiers, despite the Premier League club saying the players had agreed to only take part in the first two.

Goalkeeper Martinez and winger Buendia have been called up for Argentina's triple header against Venezuela (September 2), Brazil (Septeber 5) and Bolivia (September 9) in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Premier League had said clubs would not release players if matches were in a country on the UK’s red list, but Martinez and Buendia flew out to join their team mates in Buenos Aires after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Aston Villa said on their website that the two players had agreed to make themselves available for the first two qualifiers but would not take part in the third.

"These arrangements mean that Martinez and Buendia will only miss our Premier League match with Chelsea before being available for the visit of Everton to Villa Park on September 18th in order to comply with the UK’s Covid quarantine regulations.”

However, a spokesperson for the Argentine Football Association said both players would be available for all three games and cited an earlier Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling against La Liga on a similar issue.

"Our players are scheduled for three knockout dates and that's it," said the spokesperson.

Football's world governing body Fifa said it expected players to be allowed to play for their countries.

“We now expect the release of players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America to occur in accordance with the recent FIFA decision, the legality and legitimacy of which has today been recognised in today’s CAS ruling,” it said.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who saw Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero called up by Argentina, wanted clarity on the issue with more international breaks looming over the coming months.

"We have to obey the government law," he told reporters.

"We will try to do so but at the same time we don't have any kind of help from FIFA, the government or the Premier League in support in this situation.

"What we are trying to do is anticipate the situations. So expecting that not only for the next international break but also there will be a couple more, so we need to be clear."

Two more international breaks are scheduled in October and November. 

MORE:

Broke city finds R27m to pay PSL club

Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United has divided its hometown, causing an uproar with a R27m request for funding from the city that was ...
News
1 day ago

Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Phil Jones after former teammate Rio Ferdinand criticised the 29-year-old earlier this week.
Sport
2 days ago

Pochettino has yet to decide if Messi will make Reims trip

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said he had not yet decided if Argentine forward Lionel Messi would be included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ronaldo will decide his next club not me, says Man City's Guardiola

Cristiano Ronaldo will decide who he plays for next and anything can happen in the next few days, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Klopp questions 'double punishment' after Chelsea see red Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  3. Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers Soccer
  4. 'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy ... Soccer
  5. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...