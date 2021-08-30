Broos names Williams as Bafana Bafana skipper, Tau deputy captain

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will don the captain's armband when Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Ghana in two crucial back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in the coming days.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced the decision at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, where the team had it's first training session on Monday afternoon.

The Belgian mentor also revealed that Egypt-based striker Percy Tau would serve as Williams' deputy.

Broos said he could not have asked for better candidates and expects the two players to lead Bafana both on and off the pitch.

More to follow ...

Bafana's 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United)

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark) & Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt)