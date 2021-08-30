Soccer

WATCH | Messi makes debut for PSG, crowd goes wild

30 August 2021 - 11:26 By Reuters

VIDEO: Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday. Fans in the crowd cheered as...

Lionel Messi came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on Sunday.

The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, replaced Brazilian striker Neymar in the 66th minute.

Lionel Messi showcased his talent on his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on August 29 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PSG maintained their perfect record this season to stay on top of the standings with a maximum 12 points.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, headed the opener after 15 minutes before doubling his tally for his third goal this season on the counter after 63 minutes.

Soccer great Lionel Messi bade farewell to FC Barcelona, where the Argentine has spent all of his playing career.

