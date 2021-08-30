Soccer

Swallows coach Truter not happy with team logistics and preparations for trip to Cape Town

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
30 August 2021 - 19:13
Brandon Truter: unimpressed with the logistics and preparations for Swallows' trip to Cape Town.
Brandon Truter: unimpressed with the logistics and preparations for Swallows' trip to Cape Town.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows coach Brandon Truter seemed to suggest that the team’s management dropped the ball after he said he was unimpressed with the logistics and preparations for their trip to Cape Town.

Swallows played their third match in eight days in three different provinces as they held Cape Town City to a goalless draw in Athlone in the first leg semifinal of the MTN8 on Sunday.

They beat newcomers Royal AM in their opening DStv Premiership match on Sunday August 22 in Dobsonville, travelled to Durban where they held Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu on Wednesday August 25 and trekked further up the coast for the MTN8 clash against City this past Sunday August 29.

“I am happy with the results but I am just not happy with the way we approached this game,” said Truter after Swallows failed to grab the advantage with an away goal ahead of the second leg on September 28 in Dobsonville.

“I think our recovery protocols, our off the field issues, our logistics need to be better managed because this is what we will get if we can take the methodologies seriously in football.

“The preparations for this game did not go as smoothly as I would have liked but then coming back from three games in the past week we managed still to open up good moments and I think towards the end of the game Keletso Makgalwa still had a chance to win it for us.”

Playing three matches in a week early this season is always going to take a toll on players and it showed as the Swallows players legs were gone towards the end of the match.

“As much as our legs were gone and they were battering us we managed the situation and we came away with a scoreless draw, which is something to play for in Dobsonville [in the second leg].”

Swallows have 10 days to recuperate and sort out the “off the field issues” that Truter is not happy with before their next assignment at home against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on September 11.

Swallows have had a bright start to the new season with two wins and draws which included a 2-1 win over Pirates to advance to the MTN8 semifinals.

Truter said he welcomes the two-week Fifa international break.

“I welcome the international break at this moment, I welcome it honestly. The last problem area that we need to fix for us is we can’t create this amount of opportunities and not convert them.”

With no players in the Bafana Bafana squad that will play crucial back to back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the coming days, Truter will use this time to drill his players.

Hugo Broos, who named Ronwen Williams as the new Bafana captain and Percy Tau as his deputy on Monday will face the Warriors on Friday September 3 at the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe before hosting the Black Stars at FNB Stadium three days later.

MORE:

Broke city finds R27m to pay PSL club

Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United has divided its hometown, causing an uproar with a R27m request for funding from the city that was ...
News
1 day ago

Broos names Williams as Bafana Bafana skipper, Tau deputy captain

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will don the captain's armband when Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Ghana in two crucial back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Argentina said on Sunday Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia were available for all three of their September World Cup qualifiers, ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo should be played as a striker

Manchester United should play Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker if they are to get the best out of the 36-year-old, who has returned to the Premier ...
Sport
10 hours ago

City coach Tinkler and his Swallows counterpart Truter's views differ after goalless draw

Cape Town City and Swallows played to an exciting goalless draw in their first leg MTN8 semi-final in Athlone on Sunday but anyone who watched the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Cape Town City grab the advantage as they deny Swallows in goalless draw

Eric Tinkler will feel that his team holds the advantage after Cape Town City denied Swallows a crucial away goal in the first leg of the second MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Klopp questions 'double punishment' after Chelsea see red Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  3. Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers Soccer
  4. 'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy ... Soccer
  5. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...